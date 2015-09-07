Sept 7 Indian banks borrowed 18.05 billion
rupees ($270.86 million)from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 4, compared with 100
million rupees on Sept. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
04/09 18.05 8.25
03/09 0.10 8.25
02/09 6.35 8.25
01/09 -- 8.25
31/08 13.50 8.25
29/08 -- 8.25
28/08 2.00 8.25
27/08 2.25 8.25
26/08 9.90 8.25
25/08 -- 8.25
24/08 47.11 8.25
22/08 7.50 8.25
21/08 12.45 8.25
20/08 -- 8.25
19/08 2.50 8.25
18/08 6.75 8.25
17/08 0.30 8.25
14/08 -- 8.25
13/08 6.10 8.25
12/08 0.30 8.25
11/08 2.00 8.25
10/08 1.52 8.25
08/08 -- 8.25
07/08 4.75 8.25
06/08 -- 8.25
05/08 5.65 8.25
04/08 0.45 8.25
03/08 1.80 8.25
01/08 -- 8.25
31/07 0.25 8.25
30/07 -- 8.25
29/07 0.25 8.25
28/07 0.10 8.25
27/07 4.85 8.25
25/07 -- 8.25
24/07 0.45 8.25
23/07 -- 8.25
22/07 -- 8.25
21/07 0.15 8.25
20/07 -- 8.25
17/07 0.75 8.25
16/07 0.25 8.25
15/07 0.10 8.25
14/07 -- 8.25
13/07 -- 8.25
10/07 2.60 8.25
09/07 1.20 8.25
08/07 0.35 8.25
07/07 -- 8.25
06/07 8.25 8.25
04/07 -- 8.25
03/07 0.20 8.25
02/07 15.40 8.25
01/07 2.80 8.25
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1JLeWq9)
($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)