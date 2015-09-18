China iron ore extends losses as supply rises; steel rebounds
* Spot iron ore fell 10.3 pct last week, biggest loss in a year
Sept 18 Indian banks borrowed 9.39 billion rupees ($141.93 million)from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks borrowed 4 billion rupees from the central bank's MSF window on Sept. 15. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1FQTxdt) ($1 = 66.1575 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
