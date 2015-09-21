Pakistan all out for 376 on second day against Windies
Pakistan opener Azhar Ali made his second century of the series as they batted into a strong position on the second day of the third test against West Indies in Dominica on Thursday.
Sept 21 Indian banks borrowed 81.80 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 18, compared with 10.53 billion rupees on Sept. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1KvtZ6J) ($1 = 65.8175 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Pakistan opener Azhar Ali made his second century of the series as they batted into a strong position on the second day of the third test against West Indies in Dominica on Thursday.
May 11 Pakistan opener Azhar Ali made his second century of the series as they batted into a strong position on the second day of the third test against West Indies in Dominica on Thursday.