India names new bosses for seven state-run banks
MUMBAI India named new chief executives for seven state-run banks on Friday, at a time when regulators are trying to clean up record bad loans in the sector.
Oct 9 Indian banks borrowed 5.52 billion rupees ($85.04 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The banks borrowed 2.50 billion rupees from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 7.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 08/10 5.52 7.75 07/10 2.50 7.75 06/10 2.50 7.75 05/10 3.35 7.75 03/10 -- 7.75 01/10 24.60 7.75 30/09 4.05 7.75 29/09 11.00 7.75 28/09 54.15 8.25 25/09 3.95 8.25 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1G1o91k) ($1 = 64.9100 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
