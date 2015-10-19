Oct 19 Indian banks borrowed 36.2 billion rupees ($559.16 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed 300 million rupees from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 15. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 16/10 36.20 7.75 15/10 0.30 7.75 14/10 1.75 7.75 13/10 -- 7.75 12/10 0.60 7.75 09/10 4.00 7.75 08/10 5.52 7.75 07/10 2.50 7.75 06/10 2.50 7.75 05/10 3.35 7.75 03/10 -- 7.75 01/10 24.60 7.75 30/09 4.05 7.75 29/09 11.00 7.75 28/09 54.15 8.25 25/09 3.95 8.25 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1jPC3JP) ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)