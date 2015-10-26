BRIEF-Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
* Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pC15Qn) Further company coverage:
Oct 26 The Reserve bank of India:
* Indian banks borrowed 37.27 bln rupees via marginal standing facility on Oct 23 - RBI
Source text: bit.ly/1H3N5QN (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pC15Qn) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% (May 9) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------