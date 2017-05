TABLE-Ssangyong Motor April sales down 17.8 pct y/y

SEOUL, May 02 Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd's vehicle sales during April (in units): April 2017 April 2016 TOTAL SALES 11,071 13,462 OVERSEAS SALES 2,725 4,329 DOMESTIC SALES 8,346 9,133 Note: Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is the biggest shareholder of the company.