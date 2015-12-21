BRIEF-Asian Paints reappoints K B S Anand as MD, CEO
* Says reappointment of K B S Anand as managing director & CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian banks borrowed 2.35 bln rupees via marginal standing facility on Dec 18 - RBI
* March quarter net loss 156,000 rupees versus profit 1.9 million rupees year ago