April 9 Indian banks borrowed 159.25 billion
rupees ($2.65 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on April 7 for two days, compared with
6.10 billion rupees on April 4 for three days.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
07/04 159.25 9.00
04/04 6.10 9.00
03/04 32.50 9.00
02/04 123.39 9.00
01/04 219.29 9.00
28/03 283.00 9.00
27/03 4.25 9.00
26/03 --- ---
25/03 2.65 9.00
24/03 20.35 9.00
21/03 176.30 9.00
20/03 90.75 9.00
19/03 119.87 9.00
18/03 160.85 9.00
14/03 208.25 9.00
13/03 0.20 9.00
12/03 1.80 9.00
11/03 22.50 9.00
10/03 30.50 9.00
07/03 93.42 9.00
06/03 1.30 9.00
05/03 6.20 9.00
04/03 8.30 9.00
03/03 8.35 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 60.0975 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)