March 23 Indian banks borrowed 5 billion rupees
($80.3 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on March 21, compared with 41.85 billion
rupees on March 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
21/03 5.00 8.50
20/03 41.85 8.50
19/03 6.00 8.50
18/03 0.25 8.50
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
30/01 1.2 8.75
29/01 0.20 8.75
28/01 -- 8.75
27/01 0.15 8.75
23/01 14.20 8.75
22/01 0.70 8.75
21/01 0.45 8.75
20/01 0.20 8.75
19/01 1.33 8.75
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.2800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)