June 8 Indian banks borrowed 7.05 billion rupees
($110 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on June 6, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
06/06 7.05 8.25
05/06 7.05 8.25
04/06 5.07 8.25
03/06 -- 8.25
02/06 3.00 8.25
01/06 9.00 8.50
30/05 -- 8.50
29/05 13.05 8.50
28/05 1.00 8.50
27/05 5.00 8.50
26/05 4.45 8.50
25/05 2.10 8.50
22/05 1.85 8.50
21/05 3.40 8.50
20/05 -- 8.50
19/05 1.60 8.50
18/05 8.45 8.50
15/05 5.00 8.50
14/05 7.00 8.50
13/05 0.50 8.50
12/05 9.00 8.50
11/05 9.80 8.50
09/05 9.95 8.50
08/05 2.40 8.50
07/05 44.25 8.50
06/05 2.30 8.50
05/05 1.25 8.50
30/04 28.50 8.50
29/04 1.00 8.50
28/04 2.25 8.50
27/04 3.3 8.50
25/04 -- 8.50
24/04 -- 8.50
23/04 74.43 8.50
22/04 1.45 8.50
21/04 0.42 8.50
20/04 2.62 8.50
18/04 28.30 8.50
17/04 2.15 8.50
16/04 -- 8.50
15/04 33.70 8.50
13/04 3.30 8.50
11/04 -- 8.50
10/04 26.31 8.50
09/04 2.50 8.50
08/04 19.49 8.50
07/04 0.90 8.50
06/04 9.00 8.50
04/04 22.50 8.50
01/04 416.38 8.50
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1QDYxXJ)
($1 = 64.0900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)