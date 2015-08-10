Aug 10 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed 4.75 billion rupees ($74.48 million) on Aug. 7. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1MXnAaC) ($1 = 63.7750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)