Oct 5 Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct.
3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed
24.60 billion rupees ($377.01 million) on Oct. 1.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
03/10 -- 7.75
01/10 24.60 7.75
30/09 4.05 7.75
29/09 11.00 7.75
28/09 54.15 8.25
25/09 3.95 8.25
24/09 3.25 8.25
23/09 0.80 8.25
22/09 4.85 8.25
21/09 0.75 8.25
19/09 -- 8.25
18/09 81.80 8.25
17/09 10.53 8.25
16/09 9.39 8.25
15/09 4.00 8.25
14/09 0.80 8.25
11/09 19.33 8.25
10/09 -- 8.25
09/09 0.30 8.25
08/09 15.65 8.25
07/09 2.29 8.25
05/09 40.09 8.25
04/09 18.05 8.25
03/09 0.10 8.25
02/09 6.35 8.25
01/09 -- 8.25
31/08 13.50 8.25
29/08 -- 8.25
28/08 2.00 8.25
27/08 2.25 8.25
26/08 9.90 8.25
25/08 -- 8.25
24/08 47.11 8.25
22/08 7.50 8.25
21/08 12.45 8.25
20/08 -- 8.25
19/08 2.50 8.25
18/08 6.75 8.25
17/08 0.30 8.25
14/08 -- 8.25
13/08 6.10 8.25
12/08 0.30 8.25
11/08 2.00 8.25
10/08 1.52 8.25
08/08 -- 8.25
07/08 4.75 8.25
06/08 -- 8.25
05/08 5.65 8.25
04/08 0.45 8.25
03/08 1.80 8.25
01/08 -- 8.25
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1WHo8Ul)
($1 = 65.2500 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)