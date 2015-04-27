April 27 Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April
25, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks did not
borrow on April 24, as well.
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
25/04 -- 8.50
24/04 -- 8.50
23/04 74.43 8.50
22/04 1.45 8.50
21/04 0.42 8.50
20/04 2.62 8.50
18/04 28.30 8.50
17/04 2.15 8.50
16/04 -- 8.50
15/04 33.70 8.50
13/04 3.30 8.50
11/04 -- 8.50
10/04 26.31 8.50
09/04 2.50 8.50
08/04 19.49 8.50
07/04 0.90 8.50
06/04 9.00 8.50
04/04 22.50 8.50
01/04 416.38 8.50
31/03 416.38 8.50
30/03 72.30 8.50
28/03 58.49 8.50
27/03 23.55 8.50
26/03 6.90 8.50
25/03 2.28 8.50
24/03 4.05 8.50
23/03 1.05 8.50
21/03 5.00 8.50
20/03 41.85 8.50
19/03 6.00 8.50
18/03 0.25 8.50
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
