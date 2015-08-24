Aug 24 Indian banks borrowed 7.50 billion rupees
($112.55 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Aug. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday. The banks borrowed 12.45 billion rupees on Aug. 21.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
22/08 7.50 8.25
21/08 12.45 8.25
20/08 -- 8.25
19/08 2.50 8.25
18/08 6.75 8.25
17/08 0.30 8.25
14/08 -- 8.25
13/08 6.10 8.25
12/08 0.30 8.25
11/08 2.00 8.25
10/08 1.52 8.25
08/08 -- 8.25
07/08 4.75 8.25
06/08 -- 8.25
05/08 5.65 8.25
04/08 0.45 8.25
03/08 1.80 8.25
01/08 -- 8.25
31/07 0.25 8.25
30/07 -- 8.25
29/07 0.25 8.25
28/07 0.10 8.25
27/07 4.85 8.25
25/07 -- 8.25
24/07 0.45 8.25
23/07 -- 8.25
22/07 -- 8.25
21/07 0.15 8.25
20/07 -- 8.25
17/07 0.75 8.25
16/07 0.25 8.25
15/07 0.10 8.25
14/07 -- 8.25
13/07 -- 8.25
10/07 2.60 8.25
09/07 1.20 8.25
08/07 0.35 8.25
07/07 -- 8.25
06/07 8.25 8.25
04/07 -- 8.25
03/07 0.20 8.25
02/07 15.40 8.25
01/07 2.80 8.25
30/06 39.00 8.25
29/06 0.60 8.25
27/06 -- 8.25
26/06 -- 8.25
25/06 7.00 8.25
24/06 -- 8.25
23/06 -- 8.25
22/06 3.00 8.25
19/06 0.45 8.25
18/06 1.28 8.25
17/06 -- 8.25
16/06 1.50 8.25
15/06 1.00 8.25
13/06 -- 8.25
12/06 8.00 8.25
11/06 - 8.25
10/06 1.30 8.25
09/06 0.10 8.25
08/06 49.65 8.25
06/06 7.05 8.25
05/06 7.05 8.25
04/06 5.07 8.25
03/06 -- 8.25
02/06 3.00 8.25
01/06 9.00 8.50
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1NEh7Rg)
($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar & Derek Francis in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)