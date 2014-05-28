GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on May 27, the second day in a row, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.