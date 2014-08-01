Aug 1 Indian banks borrowed 700 million rupees
($11.52 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on July 31, compared with nil on July 30,
the Reserve Bank of India said.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
31/07 0.70 9.00
30/07 -- --
28/07 4.99 9.00
25/07 23.52 9.00
24/07 127.33 9.00
23/07 28.85 9.00
22/07 88.10 9.00
21/07 78.40 9.00
18/07 0.60 9.00
17/07 0.27 9.00
16/07 0 9.00
15/07 3.29 9.00
14/07 68.37 9.00
11/07 83.80 9.00
10/07 5.10 9.00
09/07 27.20 9.00
08/07 44.30 9.00
07/07 24.72 9.00
04/07 8.50 9.00
03/07 0 9.00
02/07 0 9.00
01/07 56.75 9.00
30/06 88.90 9.00
27/06 88.80 9.00
26/06 0 9.00
25/06 1.35 9.00
24/06 6.79 9.00
23/06 36.45 9.00
20/06 7.80 9.00
19/06 2.85 9.00
18/06 0.710 9.00
17/06 9.71 9.00
16/06 2.10 9.00
13/06 50.11 9.00
12/06 0.540 9.00
11/06 4.6 9.00
10/06 0.070 9.00
09/06 -- --
06/06 2.44 9.00
05/06 -- --
04/06 0.780 9.00
03/06 13.28 9.00
02/06 9.78 9.00
30/05 0.400 9.00
29/05 17.08 9.00
28/05 0.370 9.00
27/05 -- --
26/05 -- --
23/05 19.12 9.00
22/05 8.00 9.00
21/05 2.00 9.00
20/05 -- --
19/05 0.860 9.00
16/05 0.450 9.00
15/05 -- --
13/05 186.35 9.00
12/05 31.70 9.00
09/05 19.50 9.00
08/05 10.00 9.00
07/05 71.05 9.00
06/05 7.50 9.00
05/05 6.45 9.00
02/05 20.05 9.00
30/04 52.35 9.00
29/04 0.95 9.00
28/04 5.91 9.00
25/04 25.90 9.00
23/04 0.15 9.00
22/04 3.40 9.00
21/04 42.80 9.00
17/04 15.70 9.00
16/04 ---- 9.00
15/04 4.80 9.00
11/04 26.50 9.00
10/04 0.75 9.00
09/04 6.05 9.00
07/04 159.25 9.00
04/04 6.10 9.00
03/04 32.50 9.00
02/04 123.39 9.00
01/04 219.29 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 60.7750 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)