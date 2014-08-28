Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
Aug 28 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 27, compared with 10 million rupees on Aug. 26, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)
