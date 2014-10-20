Oct 20 Indian banks borrowed 500 million rupees
($8.17 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Oct. 17. The banks did not borrow from
the MSF window on Oct. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
17/10 0.50 9.00
16/10 -- 9.00
14/10 95.52 9.00
13/10 13.40 9.00
10/10 9.00 9.00
09/10 0.12 9.00
08/10 3.35 9.00
07/10 2.50 9.00
01/10 3.30 9.00
30/09 20.00 9.00
29/09 10.05 9.00
26/09 1.45 9.00
25/09 -- 9.00
24/09 0.30 9.00
23/09 0.43 9.00
22/09 1.50 9.00
19/09 0.55 9.00
18/09 5.56 9.00
17/09 0.50 9.00
16/09 1.25 9.00
15/09 1.69 9.00
12/09 1.06 9.00
11/09 2.40 9.00
10/09 1.18 9.00
09/09 2.00 9.00
08/09 4.78 9.00
05/09 0.54 9.00
04/09 0.7 9.00
03/09 -- 9.00
02/09 -- 9.00
01/09 6.50 9.00
28/08 10.85 9.00
27/08 -- 9.00
26/08 0.01 9.00
25/08 2.26 9.00
22/08 12.00 9.00
21/08 -- 9.00
20/08 0.20 9.00
19/08 -- --
14/08 31.71 9.00
13/08 1.00 9.00
12/08 0.65 9.00
11/08 21.29 9.00
08/08 24.85 9.00
07/08 5.00 9.00
06/08 16.39 9.00
05/08 3.00 9.00
04/08 -- --
01/08 25.00 9.00
31/07 0.70 9.00
30/07 -- --
28/07 4.99 9.00
25/07 23.52 9.00
24/07 127.33 9.00
23/07 28.85 9.00
22/07 88.10 9.00
21/07 78.40 9.00
18/07 0.60 9.00
17/07 0.27 9.00
16/07 0 9.00
15/07 3.29 9.00
14/07 68.37 9.00
11/07 83.80 9.00
10/07 5.10 9.00
09/07 27.20 9.00
08/07 44.30 9.00
07/07 24.72 9.00
04/07 8.50 9.00
03/07 0 9.00
02/07 0 9.00
01/07 56.75 9.00
30/06 88.90 9.00
27/06 88.80 9.00
26/06 0 9.00
25/06 1.35 9.00
24/06 6.79 9.00
23/06 36.45 9.00
20/06 7.80 9.00
19/06 2.85 9.00
18/06 0.710 9.00
17/06 9.71 9.00
16/06 2.10 9.00
13/06 50.11 9.00
12/06 0.540 9.00
11/06 4.6 9.00
10/06 0.070 9.00
09/06 -- --
06/06 2.44 9.00
05/06 -- --
04/06 0.780 9.00
03/06 13.28 9.00
02/06 9.78 9.00
30/05 0.400 9.00
29/05 17.08 9.00
28/05 0.370 9.00
27/05 -- --
26/05 -- --
23/05 19.12 9.00
22/05 8.00 9.00
21/05 2.00 9.00
20/05 -- --
19/05 0.860 9.00
16/05 0.450 9.00
15/05 -- --
13/05 186.35 9.00
12/05 31.70 9.00
09/05 19.50 9.00
08/05 10.00 9.00
07/05 71.05 9.00
06/05 7.50 9.00
05/05 6.45 9.00
02/05 20.05 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 61.1900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)