Oct 31 Indian banks borrowed 2.06 billion rupees ($33.56 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. These banks did not borrow from the MSF window on Oct. 29. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 30/10 2.06 9.00 29/10 -- 9.00 28/10 2.50 9.00 27/10 10.91 9.00 22/10 95.66 9.00 21/10 1.94 9.00 20/10 31.20 9.00 17/10 0.50 9.00 16/10 -- 9.00 14/10 95.52 9.00 13/10 13.40 9.00 10/10 9.00 9.00 09/10 0.12 9.00 08/10 3.35 9.00 07/10 2.50 9.00 01/10 3.30 9.00 30/09 20.00 9.00 29/09 10.05 9.00 26/09 1.45 9.00 25/09 -- 9.00 24/09 0.30 9.00 23/09 0.43 9.00 22/09 1.50 9.00 19/09 0.55 9.00 18/09 5.56 9.00 17/09 0.50 9.00 16/09 1.25 9.00 15/09 1.69 9.00 12/09 1.06 9.00 11/09 2.40 9.00 10/09 1.18 9.00 09/09 2.00 9.00 08/09 4.78 9.00 05/09 0.54 9.00 04/09 0.7 9.00 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 28/08 10.85 9.00 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.3800 rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)