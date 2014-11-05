Nov 5 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.26 million) on Oct. 31. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 30/10 2.06 9.00 29/10 -- 9.00 28/10 2.50 9.00 27/10 10.91 9.00 22/10 95.66 9.00 21/10 1.94 9.00 20/10 31.20 9.00 17/10 0.50 9.00 16/10 -- 9.00 14/10 95.52 9.00 13/10 13.40 9.00 10/10 9.00 9.00 09/10 0.12 9.00 08/10 3.35 9.00 07/10 2.50 9.00 01/10 3.30 9.00 30/09 20.00 9.00 29/09 10.05 9.00 26/09 1.45 9.00 25/09 -- 9.00 24/09 0.30 9.00 23/09 0.43 9.00 22/09 1.50 9.00 19/09 0.55 9.00 18/09 5.56 9.00 17/09 0.50 9.00 16/09 1.25 9.00 15/09 1.69 9.00 12/09 1.06 9.00 11/09 2.40 9.00 10/09 1.18 9.00 09/09 2.00 9.00 08/09 4.78 9.00 05/09 0.54 9.00 04/09 0.7 9.00 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 28/08 10.85 9.00 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.3550 rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)