Nov 27 Indian banks borrowed 600 million rupees ($9.72 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 26, compared with 200 million rupees on Nov. 25, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 30/10 2.06 9.00 29/10 -- 9.00 28/10 2.50 9.00 27/10 10.91 9.00 22/10 95.66 9.00 21/10 1.94 9.00 20/10 31.20 9.00 17/10 0.50 9.00 16/10 -- 9.00 14/10 95.52 9.00 13/10 13.40 9.00 10/10 9.00 9.00 09/10 0.12 9.00 08/10 3.35 9.00 07/10 2.50 9.00 01/10 3.30 9.00 30/09 20.00 9.00 29/09 10.05 9.00 26/09 1.45 9.00 25/09 -- 9.00 24/09 0.30 9.00 23/09 0.43 9.00 22/09 1.50 9.00 19/09 0.55 9.00 18/09 5.56 9.00 17/09 0.50 9.00 16/09 1.25 9.00 15/09 1.69 9.00 12/09 1.06 9.00 11/09 2.40 9.00 10/09 1.18 9.00 09/09 2.00 9.00 08/09 4.78 9.00 05/09 0.54 9.00 04/09 0.7 9.00 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)