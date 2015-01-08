Jan 8 Indian banks borrowed 840 million rupees
($13.30 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Jan. 7, compared with 1.23 billion
rupees on Jan. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
31/12 52.75 9.00
30/12 1.00 9.00
29/12 70.05 9.00
26/12 33.25 9.00
24/12 0.72 9.00
23/12 0.40 9.00
22/12 4.79 9.00
19/12 0.09 9.00
18/12 -- 9.00
17/12 2.70 9.00
16/12 60.79 9.00
15/12 2.07 9.00
12/12 35.45 9.00
11/12 4.30 9.00
10/12 -- 9.00
09/12 10.81 9.00
08/12 1.91 9.00
05/12 38.00 9.00
04/12 4.20 9.00
03/12 8.33 9.00
02/12 5.65 9.00
01/12 7.25 9.00
28/11 7.50 9.00
27/11 2.80 9.00
26/11 0.60 9.00
25/11 0.20 9.00
24/11 8.63 9.00
21/11 0.16 9.00
20/11 1.00 9.00
19/11 0.10 9.00
18/11 -- 9.00
17/11 14.11 9.00
14/11 -- 9.00
13/11 -- 9.00
12/11 4.15 9.00
11/11 17.47 9.00
10/11 1.00 9.00
07/11 28.70 9.00
05/11 7.50 9.00
03/11 -- 9.00
31/10 0.20 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 63.1800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)