SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; S'pore hits 21-mnth high

By Hanna Paul May 11 Singapore scaled a 21-month peak on Thursday, powered by banks, with Southeast Asian stock markets largely upbeat, mirroring broader positive sentiment in Asia and Wall Street. Singapore shares gained as much as 0.8 percent to their highest since July 2015, on solid gains in top banks. DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd surged as much as 1-2.2 percent to around 2-year highs. "The striking thing a