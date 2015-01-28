UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 28 Indian banks borrowed 150 million rupees ($2.44 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 27, compared with 14.2 billion rupees on Jan. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 28/11 7.50 9.00 27/11 2.80 9.00 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.4925 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction