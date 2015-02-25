China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
Feb 25 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 24, compared with 3.1 billion rupees on Feb. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 30/01 1.2 8.75 29/01 0.20 8.75 28/01 -- 8.75 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April for a third straight month, beating market expectations, as capital controls and a pause in the dollar's rally helped staunch capital outflows.