US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 27 Indian banks borrowed 4.45 billion rupees ($69.4 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 26, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Banks borrowed 2.10 billion rupees from the MSF window on May 25. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1HK1TZL) ($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial