Feb 20 Indian banks borrowed 750 million rupees
($12.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Friday. The banks did not borrow on Feb. 16.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
30/01 1.2 8.75
29/01 0.20 8.75
28/01 -- 8.75
27/01 0.15 8.75
23/01 14.20 8.75
22/01 0.70 8.75
21/01 0.45 8.75
20/01 0.20 8.75
19/01 1.33 8.75
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
31/12 52.75 9.00
30/12 1.00 9.00
29/12 70.05 9.00
26/12 33.25 9.00
24/12 0.72 9.00
23/12 0.40 9.00
22/12 4.79 9.00
19/12 0.09 9.00
18/12 -- 9.00
17/12 2.70 9.00
16/12 60.79 9.00
15/12 2.07 9.00
12/12 35.45 9.00
11/12 4.30 9.00
10/12 -- 9.00
09/12 10.81 9.00
08/12 1.91 9.00
05/12 38.00 9.00
04/12 4.20 9.00
03/12 8.33 9.00
02/12 5.65 9.00
01/12 7.25 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees)
