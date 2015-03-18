March 18 Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March
17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks had
borrowed 2 billion rupees ($31.87 million) on March 16.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
30/01 1.2 8.75
29/01 0.20 8.75
28/01 -- 8.75
27/01 0.15 8.75
23/01 14.20 8.75
22/01 0.70 8.75
21/01 0.45 8.75
20/01 0.20 8.75
19/01 1.33 8.75
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.7500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)