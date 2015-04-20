April 20 Indian banks borrowed 2.15 billion
rupees ($34.39 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on April 17, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Monday.
The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window
on April 16.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
17/04 2.15 8.50
16/04 -- 8.50
15/04 33.70 8.50
13/04 3.30 8.50
11/04 -- 8.50
10/04 26.31 8.50
09/04 2.50 8.50
08/04 19.49 8.50
07/04 0.90 8.50
06/04 9.00 8.50
04/04 22.50 8.50
01/04 416.38 8.50
31/03 416.38 8.50
30/03 72.30 8.50
28/03 58.49 8.50
27/03 23.55 8.50
26/03 6.90 8.50
25/03 2.28 8.50
24/03 4.05 8.50
23/03 1.05 8.50
21/03 5.00 8.50
20/03 41.85 8.50
19/03 6.00 8.50
18/03 0.25 8.50
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1cO5tov)
($1 = 62.5200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)