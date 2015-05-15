China's sharing app boom floods sidewalks with bicycles
BEIJING China's renewed love affair with the bicycle is proving a boon for mobile bike-sharing apps but is causing headaches by congesting city sidewalks.
May 15 Indian banks borrowed 7 billion rupees ($110.3 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 14, compared with 500 million rupees on May 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1d0HMcT) ($1 = 63.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEIJING China's renewed love affair with the bicycle is proving a boon for mobile bike-sharing apps but is causing headaches by congesting city sidewalks.
NEW YORK Beef companies, credit card firms and liquefied natural gas exporters emerged as potential corporate winners on Friday in the wake of trade agreements reached between the United States and China.