May 7 Indian banks borrowed 2.3 billion rupees
($36.07 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on May 6, compared with 1.25 billion
rupees on May 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
06/05 2.30 8.50
05/05 1.25 8.50
30/04 28.50 8.50
29/04 1.00 8.50
28/04 2.25 8.50
27/04 3.3 8.50
25/04 -- 8.50
24/04 -- 8.50
23/04 74.43 8.50
22/04 1.45 8.50
21/04 0.42 8.50
20/04 2.62 8.50
18/04 28.30 8.50
17/04 2.15 8.50
16/04 -- 8.50
15/04 33.70 8.50
13/04 3.30 8.50
11/04 -- 8.50
10/04 26.31 8.50
09/04 2.50 8.50
08/04 19.49 8.50
07/04 0.90 8.50
06/04 9.00 8.50
04/04 22.50 8.50
01/04 416.38 8.50
31/03 416.38 8.50
30/03 72.30 8.50
28/03 58.49 8.50
27/03 23.55 8.50
26/03 6.90 8.50
25/03 2.28 8.50
24/03 4.05 8.50
23/03 1.05 8.50
21/03 5.00 8.50
20/03 41.85 8.50
19/03 6.00 8.50
18/03 0.25 8.50
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1QoFSkv)
($1 = 63.7603 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)