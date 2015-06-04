BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 4 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on June 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. The banks borrowed 3 billion rupees ($46.71 million) on June 2.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1FvpDeg) ($1 = 64.2300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.