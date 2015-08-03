Aug 3 Indian banks borrowed 250 million rupees
($3.91 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on July 31, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday.
The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window
on July 30.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
31/07 0.25 8.25
30/07 -- 8.25
29/07 0.25 8.25
28/07 0.10 8.25
27/07 4.85 8.25
25/07 -- 8.25
24/07 0.45 8.25
23/07 -- 8.25
22/07 -- 8.25
21/07 0.15 8.25
20/07 -- 8.25
17/07 0.75 8.25
16/07 0.25 8.25
15/07 0.10 8.25
14/07 -- 8.25
13/07 -- 8.25
10/07 2.60 8.25
09/07 1.20 8.25
08/07 0.35 8.25
07/07 -- 8.25
06/07 8.25 8.25
04/07 -- 8.25
03/07 0.20 8.25
02/07 15.40 8.25
01/07 2.80 8.25
30/06 39.00 8.25
29/06 0.60 8.25
27/06 -- 8.25
26/06 -- 8.25
25/06 7.00 8.25
24/06 -- 8.25
23/06 -- 8.25
22/06 3.00 8.25
19/06 0.45 8.25
18/06 1.28 8.25
17/06 -- 8.25
16/06 1.50 8.25
15/06 1.00 8.25
13/06 -- 8.25
12/06 8.00 8.25
11/06 - 8.25
10/06 1.30 8.25
09/06 0.10 8.25
08/06 49.65 8.25
06/06 7.05 8.25
05/06 7.05 8.25
04/06 5.07 8.25
03/06 -- 8.25
02/06 3.00 8.25
01/06 9.00 8.50
30/05 -- 8.50
29/05 13.05 8.50
28/05 1.00 8.50
27/05 5.00 8.50
26/05 4.45 8.50
25/05 2.10 8.50
22/05 1.85 8.50
21/05 3.40 8.50
20/05 -- 8.50
19/05 1.60 8.50
18/05 8.45 8.50
15/05 5.00 8.50
14/05 7.00 8.50
13/05 0.50 8.50
12/05 9.00 8.50
11/05 9.80 8.50
09/05 9.95 8.50
08/05 2.40 8.50
07/05 44.25 8.50
06/05 2.30 8.50
05/05 1.25 8.50
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1IT0W2w)
($1 = 63.9800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)