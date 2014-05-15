May 15 Indian banks borrowed 186.35 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 13 for two days, compared with 31.70 billion rupees on May 12 for one day, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)