US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
May 15 Indian banks borrowed 186.35 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 13 for two days, compared with 31.70 billion rupees on May 12 for one day, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.