Nov 17 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks did not borrow on Nov. 13 either. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 30/10 2.06 9.00 29/10 -- 9.00 28/10 2.50 9.00 27/10 10.91 9.00 22/10 95.66 9.00 21/10 1.94 9.00 20/10 31.20 9.00 17/10 0.50 9.00 16/10 -- 9.00 14/10 95.52 9.00 13/10 13.40 9.00 10/10 9.00 9.00 09/10 0.12 9.00 08/10 3.35 9.00 07/10 2.50 9.00 01/10 3.30 9.00 30/09 20.00 9.00 29/09 10.05 9.00 26/09 1.45 9.00 25/09 -- 9.00 24/09 0.30 9.00 23/09 0.43 9.00 22/09 1.50 9.00 19/09 0.55 9.00 18/09 5.56 9.00 17/09 0.50 9.00 16/09 1.25 9.00 15/09 1.69 9.00 12/09 1.06 9.00 11/09 2.40 9.00 10/09 1.18 9.00 09/09 2.00 9.00 08/09 4.78 9.00 05/09 0.54 9.00 04/09 0.7 9.00 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 28/08 10.85 9.00 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)