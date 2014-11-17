US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
Nov 17 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks did not borrow on Nov. 13 either. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 30/10 2.06 9.00 29/10 -- 9.00 28/10 2.50 9.00 27/10 10.91 9.00 22/10 95.66 9.00 21/10 1.94 9.00 20/10 31.20 9.00 17/10 0.50 9.00 16/10 -- 9.00 14/10 95.52 9.00 13/10 13.40 9.00 10/10 9.00 9.00 09/10 0.12 9.00 08/10 3.35 9.00 07/10 2.50 9.00 01/10 3.30 9.00 30/09 20.00 9.00 29/09 10.05 9.00 26/09 1.45 9.00 25/09 -- 9.00 24/09 0.30 9.00 23/09 0.43 9.00 22/09 1.50 9.00 19/09 0.55 9.00 18/09 5.56 9.00 17/09 0.50 9.00 16/09 1.25 9.00 15/09 1.69 9.00 12/09 1.06 9.00 11/09 2.40 9.00 10/09 1.18 9.00 09/09 2.00 9.00 08/09 4.78 9.00 05/09 0.54 9.00 04/09 0.7 9.00 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 28/08 10.85 9.00 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)