Dec 8 Indian banks borrowed 38 billion rupees
($614.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Dec. 5, compared with 4.2 billion
rupees on Dec. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
05/12 38.00 9.00
04/12 4.20 9.00
03/12 8.33 9.00
02/12 5.65 9.00
01/12 7.25 9.00
28/11 7.50 9.00
27/11 2.80 9.00
26/11 0.60 9.00
25/11 0.20 9.00
24/11 8.63 9.00
21/11 0.16 9.00
20/11 1.00 9.00
19/11 0.10 9.00
18/11 -- 9.00
17/11 14.11 9.00
14/11 -- 9.00
13/11 -- 9.00
12/11 4.15 9.00
11/11 17.47 9.00
10/11 1.00 9.00
07/11 28.70 9.00
05/11 7.50 9.00
03/11 -- 9.00
31/10 0.20 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 61.8830 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)