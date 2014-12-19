Dec 19 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks borrowed 2.70 billion rupees ($42.8 million) on Dec. 17. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 28/11 7.50 9.00 27/11 2.80 9.00 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)