US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 Indian banks borrowed 720 million rupees ($11.34 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 24, compared with 400 million rupees on Dec. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 28/11 7.50 9.00 27/11 2.80 9.00 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829