April 29 Indian banks borrowed 5.91 billion
rupees ($97.60 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on April 28 for one day compared
with 25.90 billion rupees on April 25 for three days, the
Reserve Bank of India said.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
28/04 5.91 9.00
25/04 25.90 9.00
23/04 0.15 9.00
22/04 3.40 9.00
21/04 42.80 9.00
17/04 15.70 9.00
16/04 ---- 9.00
15/04 4.80 9.00
11/04 26.50 9.00
10/04 0.75 9.00
09/04 6.05 9.00
07/04 159.25 9.00
04/04 6.10 9.00
03/04 32.50 9.00
02/04 123.39 9.00
01/04 219.29 9.00
28/03 283.00 9.00
27/03 4.25 9.00
26/03 --- ---
25/03 2.65 9.00
24/03 20.35 9.00
21/03 176.30 9.00
20/03 90.75 9.00
19/03 119.87 9.00
18/03 160.85 9.00
14/03 208.25 9.00
13/03 0.20 9.00
12/03 1.80 9.00
11/03 22.50 9.00
10/03 30.50 9.00
07/03 93.42 9.00
06/03 1.30 9.00
05/03 6.20 9.00
04/03 8.30 9.00
03/03 8.35 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)