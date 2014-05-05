BRIEF-Quess Corp to buy 26 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
May 5 Indian banks borrowed 20.05 billion rupees ($333.00 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 2 for three days, compared with 52.35 billion rupees on April 30 for two days, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 60.2100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11
SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, edging away from a six-day low touched the day before as the U.S. dollar weakened, but easing fears over potential crop losses in Argentina curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, climbed 0.26 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 0.9 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $1