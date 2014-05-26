BRIEF-Sharon Bio Medicine initiates corporate insolvency resolution process
* Says initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process and appointment of interim resolution professional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 26 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday tightened merger rules for non-bank finance companies, requiring them to obtain central bank permission to acquire or merge with any similar entity.
Previously, only deposit-taking non-bank finance companies required central bank approval for a takeover or merger, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Directed by Maharashtra Pollution Control brd to close manufacturing activities of Tarapur unit for violation of consent conditions