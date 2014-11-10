MUMBAI Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India
announced a revised framework for non-banking financial
companies (NBFCs), raising the minimum net owned funds limit
while capping deposit acceptance and aligning bad loan norms
with banks.
NBFCs will need to have minimum net owned funds of 10
million rupees ($162,668) by end-March 2016, and raise it to 20
million rupees by end-March 2017, the RBI said in a circular on
Monday.
The revised norms come after the central bank's announcement
in its monetary policy review in September, and take effect
immediately.
($1 = 61.4750 rupee)
