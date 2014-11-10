(Updates with details, background)
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI Nov 10 India's central bank has
tightened rules for so-called "shadow banks", raising minimum
capital requirements and restricting deposits with a set of
changes that it hopes will protect consumers and the market
without stifling growth.
India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as LIC
Housing Finance Ltd, provide a variety of banking
services for both firms and individuals. They have been lending
heavily to sectors like infratructure at a time when traditional
banks are held back by, among other things, hefty bad loans.
But NBFCs do not hold full banking licenses and are not
subject to the tougher rules imposed on commercial banks.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has long warned of the
risks posed by unregulated financial firms, said on Monday that
their growth meant NBFCs could now pose risks to the broader
market. A senior RBI official said in September that the bank
recognises roughly 12,000 registered NBFCs.
"NBFCs are now deeply interconnected with the entities in
the financial sector," the RBI said in a statement on Monday.
"Being financial entities, they are as exposed to risks
arising out of counterparty failures, funding and asset
concentration, interest rate movement and risks pertaining to
liquidity and solvency, as any other financial sector player."
The new rules are meant to replace a set of loose guidelines
that had previously governed the NBFC sector, which has grown
rapidly in recent years.
Analysts estimate NBFCs account for about 12 percent of the
total assets in India's financial sector.
RBI tightened Tier 1 capital requirements and said NBFCs
would need to hold capital levels of at least of 10 million
rupees ($162,668) by the end of March 2016 and 20 million rupees
by end-March 2017 to avoid losing their right to operate.
The central bank also said only certain investment-grade
NBFCs would be allowed to take deposits, saying the firms would
have until the end of March 2016 to acquire a credit rating. It
capped deposit-taking at 1.5 times the size of a firm's minimum
capital -- down from four times previously.
The RBI said the new rules would address risks posed by
these firms "without impeding the dynamism displayed by NBFCs".
An executive at one of the country's biggest NBFC said the
RBI would continue to tighten rules.
"RBI is slowly and steadily removing all kinds of arbitrage
possible," he said, declining to be identified because he was
not authorised to talk to the media. "To that extent, I am more
inclined to believe, this is not the last of it."
($1 = 61.4750 rupees)
