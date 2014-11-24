MUMBAI Nov 24 The Reserve Bank of India is
considering more measures for non-banking financial companies
(NBFCs), including more oversight and bringing state-owned firms
under central bank supervision, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said
in a speech on Sunday.
Other measures being considered include a review of
regulations of NBFCs within the microfinance sector and a system
for tackling customer complaints for these shadow lenders,
Gandhi added.
He did not spell out the measures in depth. Earlier this
month, the RBI announced new rules for the NBFC sector in a bid
to regulate them more like traditional banks.
Gandhi, in a speech uploaded to the RBI's website on Monday,
called those rules "the first step towards a vibrant,
professionally managed and healthy NBFC sector."
"Much needs to be done and there is work already in
progress," he said.
Gandhi also said India needs to do more to tackle companies
or financial products that do not clearly fall under a
regulator's purview, including those taking deposits without
having registered with the central bank.
He said solutions could include the creation of a specific
regulator to look after these firms or products, including
potentially giving the responsibility to state governments.
The comments reflect the central bank's continued concerns
about firms, including unregulated "chit" or small investment
funds that serve hundreds of millions of villagers and small
businesses.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)