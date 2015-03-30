(Updates to add details, background, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, March 30 The Reserve Bank of India plans
tougher rules for takeovers involving non-banking financial
companies (NBFCs), according to a draft guideline published on
Monday, outlining a demand that all substantial deals seek its
prior approval.
In its latest effort to boost transparency and strengthen
its grip on the alternative lenders that account for a large
part of India's shadow-banking sector, the RBI said any purchase
of a stake of 26 percent or more in a company, or a change in
more than 30 percent of its directors, would need the central
bank's permission.
"The RBI has been continuously trying to strengthen this
sector so that this should not be a back yard for people we
don't know," said Sanjay Agarwal, managing director of Au
Financiers (India) Ltd, an NBFC from western state of Rajasthan.
There are some 12,000 NBFCs registered with the RBI, and
they largely offer loans. Some, like traditional banks, also
take deposits.
The RBI also said in its circular that the source of funds
behind new investors in any NBFC will have to be disclosed.
It also asked for an undertaking that new proposed investors
are not associated with any existing but unregistered body that
accepts public deposits.
NBFCs play a critical role in extending credit to areas
where traditional finance cannot reach in a country where only
just over half of the population has access to the mainstream
banking system.
However, controlling these NBFCs has been made a key
priority for the RBI, given their size and reach.
"Checks and balances always increase transparency. It seems
like more of a preventive measure from RBI's side," said a
analyst tracking the NBFC sector at a domestic brokerage.
For the full release, see: bit.ly/1BWnghr
