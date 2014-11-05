Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI sells 103.45 billion rupees via open market operation against 100 billion notified * Cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bond 99.84 rupees, yield 8.1416 percent * Cut-off price for 8.79 percent 2021 bond 102.52 rupees, yield 8.3081 percent * Cut-off price for 8.08 percent 2022 bond 98.70 rupees, yield 8.3075 percent * Cut-off price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond 99.79 rupees, yield 8.3048 percent * Got bids worth 320.1 billion rupees at open market sale auction * Benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.19 pct from levels before the announcement of OMO sale results