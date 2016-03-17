March 17 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 144.09 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 150 bln rupees notified * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2026 bond at 103.25 rupees, buys 41.79 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sets 7.9599 pct cutoff yield on 8.60 pct 2028 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets 7.8719 pct cutoff yield on 8.35 pct 2022 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2022 bond at 102.28 rupees, buys 19.08 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sets 7.9165 pct cutoff yield on 8.40 pct 2024 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2024 bond at 102.90 rupees, buys 12.50 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sets 7.8614 pct cutoff yield on 8.33 pct 2026 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets 7.6233 pct cutoff yield on 8.27 pct 2020 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 102.28 rupees, buys 34.47 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2028 bond at 104.92 rupees, buys 12.26 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sets 8.0693 pct cutoff yield on 8.32 pct 2032 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2032 bond at 102.24 rupees, buys 23.99 bln rupees under omo

