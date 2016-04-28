April 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 150 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 150 bln rupees notified * India cenbank sets 7.9283 pct cutoff yield on 9.20 pct 2030 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets 7.4149 pct cutoff yield on 8.27 pct 2020 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets 7.7398 pct cutoff yield on 8.40 pct 2024 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 110.80 rupees, buys 5.50 bln rupees under OMO * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 102.97 rupees, buys 1.66 bln rupees under OMO * India cenbank sets 7.6215 pct cutoff yield on 8.08 pct 2022 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets 7.8754 pct cutoff yield on 8.24 pct 2033 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2024 bond at 103.95 rupees, buys 47.15 bln rupees under OMO * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2022 bond at 102.23 rupees, buys 20.58 bln rupees under OMO * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2033 bond at 103.43 rupees, buys 37.56 bln rupees under OMO * India cenbank sets 7.8010 pct cutoff yield on 8.28 pct 2027 bond purchase under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 103.56 rupees, buys 37.55 bln rupees under OMO

