May 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 100.14 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.6292 pct cutoff yield on 7.72 pct 2025 bond purchase under Open Market Operation

* India cenbank sets 7.2663 pct cutoff yield on 7.28 pct 2019 bond purchase under Open Market Operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 100.58 rupees, buys 9.00 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2019 bond at 100.03 rupees, buys 8.80 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.7973 pct cutoff yield on 8.26 pct 2027 bond purchase under Open Market Operation

* India cenbank sets 7.6351 pct cutoff yield on 7.16 pct 2023 bond purchase under Open Market Operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 103.40 rupees, buys 25.30 bln rupees under OMO

* India Cenbank Sets Cutoff Price On 2023 Bond At 97.45 Rupees, Buys 37.99 Bln Rupees Under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.9068 pct cutoff yield on 9.20 pct 2030 bond purchase under Open Market Operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 110.98 rupees, buys 19.05 bln rupees under OMO

Source text - (bit.ly/1XiVWci) (Bengaluru newsroom)